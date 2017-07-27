Apple ARKit developers show off a neat “Take On Me” trick

Augmented reality is Trixi Studios’ specialty. It has worked within the Project Tango framework of Google and Lenovo and is now taking on Apple’s new ARKit with a proof-of-concept video.

Taking on what? A-ha’s “Take On Me” music video.

The look of pencil-sketched people running all about with a portal between the paper and real worlds gets transmitted into a live-action event application. It’s a work-in-progress, for sure, but starting off with a stock iSight camera effect, adding on a few frames of scratch and then modeling people to dance and chase is good work indeed. And it’s all on an iPad or iPhone.

We’ll have to see if this app goes public anytime soon or if we have something better to expect.