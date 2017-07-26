While it’s still unclear if this is the first model of that offline-only Xiaomi smartphone series rumored of late to come out and help the company raise its traditional retail profile, the just-unveiled Mi 5X sure looks like a value for money champion on paper.

With a “classic” 5.5-inch display in tow, the upper mid-ranger downgrades most of the high-end Mi 6’s features, borrowing however the flagship dual rear-facing camera setup composed of 12MP wide angle and 12MP telephoto lenses.

The imaging bad boy enables a Portrait mode with “SLR-style background blur”, as well as optical zoom, but that’s actually not the only “premium” thing about the Xiaomi Mi 5X. From a design standpoint, the “full metal unibody” slab doesn’t cut a lot of corners either, touting very discreet antennas and promising to “fit perfectly in your hand.”

The bezels are perhaps a little chunky by flagship 2017 Android standards, but somehow, the Mi 5X manages to measure a svelte 7.3mm in overall thickness and pack a “high-capacity” 3080mAh battery.

At CNY 1,499, or around $220, you can’t really find fault with Full HD screen resolution, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, a respectable Snapdragon 625 processor, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner or 5MP selfie shooter either. Not to mention “high quality” audio capabilities, including DHS calibration for improved headphone and speaker output, as well as a standalone amplifier aiming to “capture the true potential of headphones.”

Last but not least, we should mention the Xiaomi Mi 5X will be one of the OEM’s first devices to run MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat.