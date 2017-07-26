Trump: Three big Apple factories in the US soon

Apple’s largest contract partner for making iPhones has been eyeing sites around the Great Lakes region — perhaps Wisconsin — for a $7 billion display plant. But President Donald Trump claims that Apple will be on a manufacturing bonanza in its home country soon.

He told The Wall Street Journal that CEO Tim Cook promised “three big plants, beautiful plants” somewhere in the United States. After calling on the world’s most profitable company to “build their damn things” domestically on the campaign trail last year, Trump said that “they are going forward.”

Trump has pushed a revival of manufacturing jobs as a key pillar of his economic platform. While companies that have started to consider taking on that initiative, the president has told people living in job-deprived Rust Belt region to move to where those new positions are.

[…] I’m going to start explaining to people: When you have an area that just isn’t working like upper New York state, where people are getting very badly hurt, and then you’ll have another area 500 miles away where you can’t get people, I’m going to explain, you can leave. It’s OK. Don’t worry about your house.

The Journal reports that Apple owns only one factory in Cork, Ireland that has been running since 1980. The company’s efforts to expand US manufacturing amount to a $1 billion fund that it is divvying to companies like Corning. It claims to support 2 million jobs across the nation through business with its partners.