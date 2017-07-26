Android

The Samsung W2018 will be a $2,000 flip phone — and that’s cheaper than last year!

Samsung loves to make ludicrous flip phones just for a lark. Flip phones with modern silicon, a full Android experience and an exorbitantly eclectic price tag to fit. Those phones make it to China and China only. Okay, well, Korea got a piece of this action later, but apparently, the place to be first and foremost is China.

The chaebol has made these phones with the model name “Wxxxx,” where ‘xxxx’ is the model year — the year following actual manufacture. So, what do we expect for the W2018? There’s going to be one this year, right?

Well, @mmddj_china on Twitter indicates what would almost be obvious for this series, if not for a little clapper phone.

The tech enthusiast, who has relayed breadcrumbs like these before, speculates that phone will cost around “2000dollars”. If that’s actually Yuan, that would be $296. What’s more likely is that it’ll be around 2,000 US Dollars or roughly ¥13,500. And that would be a $1,000 discount from the W2017.

A Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage? $2,000. Sounds right.

People are asking about foldable phones these days and are wondering when that Galaxy X phone is coming. We’re going to have to clap the thought of that back, though. Now’s not the time for that.

