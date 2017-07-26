Phiaton BT 390 brings decent style to folding Bluetooth headphones for $79

We know what you’re thinking — foldable Bluetooth headphones are a dime (or 200) a dozen these days, right? Amazon’s got a bunch of them at $20 right now. And they’re all more or less the same.

Well, stick with us for just a second because Phiaton attempts to make the case with build quality. At $79, the BT 390 foldable headphones bring simple design and a fairly soft touch to its materials padding your ears and dome. Sure, it has an in-built mic and function buttons. It has 40mm drivers and neodymium magnets to push sound in from Bluetooth 4.1 signals. And it has a claimed 30-hour battery cycle for non-stop listening. Beyond that, users can attach a cable for 3.5mm connections.

Yes, it folds in.

The cans come in black and white finishes. Without that glossy, hard plastic attitude that Beats (and its knock-offs) put up, though, it actually looks like a decent pair of headphones to wear — does that mean we get to look like petite women thoughtfully pondering about what we’re listening to?

You can choose to pick a pair up at the source link below and be the judge.