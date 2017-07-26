It’s probably no coincidence that Meizu chose to unveil its ingenious new flagship smartphones on the same day that Xiaomi brought to light the mid-range Mi 5X, alongside a revised Android skin, proprietary smart assistant and incredibly affordable AI speaker.

But while the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus appear to be flying solo to market, no companion devices or gimmicky pre-installed software highlighted so far, it’s hard to look away from that beautiful, one-of-a-kind Super AMOLED display on the back.

Forget the tiny, discreet second screen sitting on top of the LG V20’s main panel to deliver notifications and enable various quick app shortcuts. The big, sharp rear display mounted below the dual camera setup of both the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus can do a lot more, sporting “plenty of live wallpapers” and even taking the best possible selfies.

That doesn’t mean the front-facing snapper is missing though, featuring a more than decent 16MP sensor itself. The rear-located horizontal imaging duo includes 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 lenses for color and black and white photos, focusing among others on unrivaled low-light quality.

Coated in black, silver, gold and red, and looking exquisite across the board, the MediaTek Helio X30-powered PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus actually differ in more ways than you expect. Aside from the typical screen size, resolution, battery capacity and RAM separations, the Meizu PRO 7 Plus unusually stands out with faster mCharge 4.0 and UFS 2.1 technologies as well.

The 5.2-inch Full HD Meizu PRO 7 only packs an mCharge 3.0-supporting 3000mAh cell, 4GB RAM and 64 gigs of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. In contrast, the 5.7-inch Quad HD PRO 7 Plus can juice up its 3500mAh battery from 0 to 67 percent in half an hour, also touting up to 128GB digital hoarding room and 6GB RAM.

Both phones will run Android 7.0 Nougat sprinkled with Flyme OS add-ons on top out the box starting August 5 in China, reportedly priced at the equivalent of $430 and $530 respectively. No point hoping for a US launch, but select other Asian markets and parts of Europe should get the two dual-screened powerhouses soon enough.