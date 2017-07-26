Android

iPhone 8 power button Touch ID debunked, Google Pixel 2 renders & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent deals you can find for the Google Pixel at Verizon. Then we talk about the new Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus and its new dual-display offering. Then we talk about the Samsung W2018 and its insane price tag for a flip phone. Then it’s all about the iPhone 8 and how Touch ID might not reach the power button. We end today’s show talking about the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel XL2 and some of the leaked renders that have emerged.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Verizon lowers Google Pixel price to $5 a month with trade-in for back to school season
Two screens, two rear cameras, up to 6GB RAM: meet the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus
The Samsung W2018 will be a $2,000 flip phone — and that’s cheaper than last year!
Fresh Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL2 renders lack headphone jacks, with stereo speakers instead in tow

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel XL2, iPhone 8, News, Pocketnow Daily, Rumors, Video
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!