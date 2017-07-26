Fall is coming, and with it, you can expect an even more brutal onslaught of new high-end smartphones than back in the spring. In the space of just a couple of months or so, the iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, Huawei Mate 10, Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL2 should come out and vie for the mobile industry spotlight, as well as the hard-earned money of Android and iOS power users.

While we know a great deal about several of those impending pocket-friendly beasts, checking them out in various credible renders and getting intel on key specs and features from reliable tipsters, there’s still a bit of confusion hovering over Google’s “Walleye” and “Taimen.”

For instance, we’ve been under the impression the smaller Pixel 2 would be manufactured by HTC, with LG in charge of the Pixel XL2 design, but a series of new CAD-based images seems to suggest the two will share a general visual philosophy after all.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t include a headphone jack, though on the bright side, audiophiles may get a loud pair of front-facing speakers this time around. Google and its hardware-making partner (s) probably won’t be able to entirely satisfy shutterbugs either with a single, bulging camera on both the Pixel 2 and XL2’s backs, but it might be wise to wait and see.

Remember how great the first generation’s one shooter was, and look at how much larger the new one is. Speaking of size, the Pixel 2 and XL2 are apparently not very different from their predecessors in terms of overall dimensions, which brings back screen diagonal and bezel confusion. Are we dealing with 5.3 or so and 6-inch displays after all? Clearly, the borders are at least a little slimmer, the edges a tad curvier and the glass window on the back significantly shorter.