Flagship Moto Z2 Force goes official at last with Snapdragon 835, up to 6GB RAM, small battery

Enough “playing” around with respectable but short of impressive upper mid-range Android smartphones. It’s finally time for Lenovo daughter company Motorola to unleash the full “force” of its second-generation modular flagship, as many rivals already gear up to unveil their second 2017 hero devices.

One very important department where the Moto Z2 Force unfortunately can’t hold a candle to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 or HTC U11 is battery capacity. As rumored, you’re only getting a 2730mAh cell this time around, significantly down from the 3500mAh beast inside the original Z Force.

Oh, well, let’s at least hope the TurboPower fast charging magic will help this tiny-sounding juicer jump from 0 to 100 percent in record time, while a Snapdragon 835 processor should guarantee both industry-leading raw performance and relatively low energy consumption.

In terms of US availability, it’s certainly nice to hear AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint shall join Verizon for a truly nationwide launch on August 10, preceded by July 26 pre-orders, but on the not so bright side of things, the 6GB RAM variant is exclusive to foreign territories.

Recommended pricing stands at $720 stateside with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, though carrier promotions and Moto Mods discounts or even freebies are a given.

A “shatterproof” 5.5-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display is obviously a major selling point, and compared to the first Z Force edition, the Moto Z2 Force follows recent market trends as far as imaging goes, doubling down on rear cameras.

You’re looking at a nice pair of 12MP color and monochrome “main” shooters, as well as a decent single 5MP selfie cam with a wide-angle lens. Running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out the box, the incredibly slim 6.1mm handset supports Gigabit LTE connectivity… in theory, also touting a “reinforced” 7,000 series aluminum design.

