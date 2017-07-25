Relax, people, Microsoft Paint isn’t dead or dying, it’s just being relocated
As the PC and mobile tech world continue to evolve at a crazy pace, even if we’ve grown accustomed to complaining about lack of “true” innovation, it’s hard to think of a piece of software able to preserve such an outstanding level of popularity as Paint for more than a few years.
Yes, Microsoft Paint, MS Paint or just Paint, formerly dubbed Paintbrush, is today pretty much as beloved if not more by Windows users around the world as a decade, two decades or even 32 years back. And the amazing thing is the super-simple computer graphics app hasn’t changed a whole lot since 1985.
It certainly hasn’t been radically redesigned or substantially upgraded in terms of functionality these past few years, which is a big part of its charm. But “creators” and artists do need a little more from Redmond, and Paint 3D may ensure they won’t go running to third-party 3D modeling software, at least not immediately after installing the latest Windows 10 update.
Meanwhile, non-professional PC painters, image editors and screenshot takers went ballistic yesterday upon superficially checking an official list of “features that are removed or deprecated in Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.”
This seemed to suggest the traditional, iconic Microsoft Paint app would be killed off in a few months, with its basic, universally appreciated “functionality integrated into Paint 3D.” Unfortunately, the media was quick to make a huge deal out of this “deprecation” news, which Redmond execs ultimately played down, stressing “MS Paint is here to stay.”
The “original art app” will no longer be pre-installed on your computer after moving to the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, but you’ll be able to easily download it from the Windows Store for no cost. Granted, Paint “might” still be removed in future OS releases, but after this “incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia”, something tells us it’s going to live longer than Jon Snow.