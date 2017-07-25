Android

iPhone 8 CAD leaks reveal more! Facebook phone/speaker & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recently announced Moto Z2 Force, and what new innovation it brings. Then we talk about the new Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2, and how it doesn’t really change much. Facebook follows as we learn that the whole idea of making a phone and a speaker are actually two products in one. Then we focus on HMD as the company has teased the future Nokia to come at its event in London. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8 CAD images that reveal a more credible final design.

Flagship Moto Z2 Force goes official at last with Snapdragon 835, up to 6GB RAM, small battery
This expensive Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2 doesn’t feel as special as the name suggests
Facebook’s first smart speaker could go for the Echo Show’s jugular with massive 15-inch screen
HMD slates August 16 ‘exclusive gathering’ in London – can you say Nokia 8?
In this iPhone 8 CAD leak, the display is on

