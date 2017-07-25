We’ve barely been able to catch our breath after the spring deluge of super-high-end Android smartphone launches, from Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ to the LG G6, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Huawei P10/P10 Plus, HTC U11 and Xiaomi Mi 6, not to mention the OnePlus 5 that technically came out in the summer.

But already there are so many exciting mobile device announcements lined up that you’d be forgiven if you started to lose track of the crazy crowded August – September schedule. Let’s not also forget about the Moto Z2 Force that’s probably just a few hours away, followed by Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, the LG V30, a still-mysterious Sony flagship pair, and above all, Apple’s iPhone 8 or X.

In case you felt that wasn’t enough, and needed a little extra something, something to make the August 23 Samsung Unpacked wait more bearable, HMD Global just clarified the Nokia 8 path forward.

On August 16, select members of the press are invited to an “exclusive gathering” to check out “the next milestone for Nokia phones.” Now, the Nokia 8 name isn’t explicitly mentioned anywhere, but it’s pretty obvious we’re not looking at another low to mid-end Android model.

The event’s venue (London) and especially its starting time (7:30PM local) are fairly interesting, hinting at big ambitions in Western Europe, but also stateside. 7:30PM BST is 2:30PM ET and 11:30AM PT, so clearly, American viewers are targeted in addition to folks across the old continent.

Let’s just hope we’ll get an official livestream, sensible pricing, robust specs, snazzy looks and decent worldwide distribution.