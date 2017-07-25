Huawei caught its fast-growing fan base, as well as steadfast Android Wear believers, somewhat off guard a few months ago with the introduction of a decidedly sportier, bulkier smartwatch than the company’s premium yet relatively affordable rookie effort.

Granted, there was also a slightly sleeker, more fashionable Huawei Watch 2 Classic, but it still didn’t look as charming or flamboyant as certain OG styles. It obviously wasn’t intended as a rival for the countless luxury Android Wear 2.0 timepieces unveiled of late by traditional fashion brands either, though the Porsche Design edition will need to confront the likes of the Montblanc Summit, Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 or Movado Connect.

Priced at an extravagant but not absurd €795 ($925) in Europe, the “uniquely designed” wearable isn’t all that different from a regular Watch 2. On the inside, we’re pretty sure nothing’s changed, with highlight features including a “real-time” heart rate monitor, GPS tracker and NFC support for Android Pay functionality right on your wrist.

The 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display sticks to a decent 390 x 390 pixel resolution, and you also get IP68 water/dust resistance, up to two days of battery life, 512MB RAM, 4GB storage, a microphone, compass, barometer, accelerometer, gyroscope, plus Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

What exactly are you paying a premium of around $550 for? Porsche logos, mostly, in addition to a “comfortable as well as skin-friendly leather-rubber hybrid watch strap” with some red accents, and a Porsche Design watch face with “one touch chronograph function inspired by a Porsche sports car dashboard.”

It’s pretty hard to recommend the Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2 even for die-hard fans of high-performance German automobiles from a certain brand, as it screams laziness compared to the Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design.