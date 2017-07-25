Get 43% off this dual wall charger and night light

Contents
Advertisement

Many walls in houses suffer from a severe affliction – shortage of wall sockets! And with all the devices in constant need of a charge, the Travel USB Wall Charger with LED Nightlight is the perfect solution to your problem.

Without needing to ever replace or re-wire an outlet, you can plug in this nifty device into the wall outlet and charge up to two devices at once. Meanwhile, you still have a socket leftover to connect an AC plug. Don’t worry about fumbling in the dark for an outlet either with the built-in LED nightlight from this wall charger.

Get your Travel USB Wall Charger with LED Nightlight today for $16.99, currently 43% off retail.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Uncategorized
Tags
Deal, Deals, Pocketnow Deals
, ,
About The Author
Pocketnow Deals
Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we're trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.