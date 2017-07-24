The world’s highest-paid actor and single most popular smartphone around seem like the most natural fit the advertising industry could ever come up with. But instead of getting Hollywood movie star, producer, professional wrestler and all-around nice guy everybody loves Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, to generally endorse the iPhone 7, Apple’s marketing division chose to focus specifically on a top feature and key selling point of the iOS mobile device.

Semi-jokingly teased as the “biggest, coolest, sexiest, funnest movie ever”, and more realistically dubbed a “crazy fun commercial”, the latest Siri highlighting effort has to be by far the most elaborate, costliest promo of a voice assistant.

The timing can’t be a coincidence, as Alexa, Google Assistant and Cortana are starting to gain ground on the market pioneer and (still) leader. Oddly enough, we don’t see the HomePod mentioned or even subtly alluded to once in over three and a half minutes, as The Rock clearly likes to live in the moment.

His moment, of course, often expands to mythical proportions, allowing the real-life superhero to clear massive lists of life goals in the time it takes a normal human being to, well, watch a few Dwayne Johnson action flicks.

Without Siri’s help, it wouldn’t be possible to fly a plane to Rome, launch a trendy fashion line, cook food like a legit top chef, paint the walls of a church, masterfully play… some kind of traditional Chinese instrument and take a selfie in space, all while shooting a brand-new blockbuster film. You can multitask, but you’ll never multitask like The Rock x Siri.