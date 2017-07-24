T-Mobile brings scam call tools to MetroPCS from July 25

Scammed no more, even on prepaid. T-Mobile US, which implemented scam call protection measures in April for its customers, is now bringing those tools to its subsidiary, MetroPCS.

Scam ID, which will be automatically enabled for all customers, identifies an incoming as a likely scam if the program deems it to be as such. Scam Block automatically blocks those calls and can be turned on by dialing #662# and turned off with #632#. These measures will be in effect from tomorrow, July 25.

Dialer app-maker Truecaller estimates that about half a million people every year get taken by a scam. That’s a success rate of 0.2 percent, but with an average reap of $274 per person, it adds up quick. T-Mobile estimates that its measures have already saved its subscribers over $130 million from unsolicited cons.

The prepaid customer base tends to be more vulnerable as many individuals tend to have lower incomes, so this should be a very welcome feature coming in.