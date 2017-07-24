Even though Samsung is reportedly hustling to commercially roll out the ultra-high-end, high-stakes Galaxy Note 8 before Apple unveils the troubled iPhone 8, there should still also be time for an exclusive Galaxy S8 Active launch on AT&T over the next few weeks.

Already pictured as basically a flat, slightly thicker-bezeled, extra-robust version of the “regular” GS8, this bad boy is now almost fully detailed, as well as manhandled in a series of crystal clear snapshots and a four-minute video by someone with a Samsung “connection.”

Said mystery leaker claims the chunky metal and “polymer” slab packs a 4,000 mAh battery, which would be exactly the same size as the S7 Active’s cell while very importantly improving on the juicer capacity of the S8 and S8+ by 1,000 and 500 mAh respectively.

Speaking of size, the screen of the Galaxy S8 Active is described as extremely similar to that of the GS8, only “completely” flat and joined by bezels that “aren’t thin at all.” Still, they’re noticeably thinner than on the S7 Active, as well as free of physical buttons.

The so-called Active key is out of the equation entirely, with Bixby in, hopefully capable of taking voice commands starting day one of US availability. On the software side of things, oldie but goldie Android 7.0 Nougat runs the show, no special functionality in tow, with even the underwater camera mode of the phone’s predecessors MIA.

All the other “standard” Galaxy S8 specs and features should go unchanged here, Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB RAM included, with recommended pricing tipped somewhere in the S8 Plus ballpark. Any lovers of the outdoors interested in an S8 that can survive the occasional drop?