One batch of 8GB RAM OnePlus 5 will ship immediately

OnePlus 5 sales are moving along quite a bit — in spite of the reported troubles that the company has had to chase after — though capturing the version with 8GB of RAM at $539 has proven to be somewhat of a tough task.

Well, the company has notified US tech press that that variant of OnePlus 5, painted Midnight Black and which also comes with 128GB of storage, “is now available for immediate dispatch for a limited time.”

Of course, we were sent the email at 3am Eastern. But good news: at 6pm Eastern same day, that souped up device is still immediately available.

“Limited time” could mean hours. It could mean days. But now’s a great time to make a decision on whether or not you’ll want a OnePlus 5.

