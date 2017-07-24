Android

What is it with blue? New blue color clued for Galaxy Note 8

Contents
Advertisement

We don’t really look at the backs of our phones, but sometimes, — when we’re just listening to music with our Bluetooth headsets with our phones on the desk for easy access — we just take it in for a second and enjoy how the light hits the darn thing. The HTC U11 may be the most poignant example of recent, but we can’t discount the Galaxy S8 at all. Orchid Grey is an especially smart-looking color.

Well, it sounds like the color will make a return on the Galaxy Note 8 coming our way August 23, along with one other. And there’s this new one, too. WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt relays this idea.

Not Blue Coral as in the S7 and such? Deep Blue? Like the sea? We don’t have pictures, so we can’t make the call, but some other Twitter users sure would like to.

Guess we’ll have to wait until our eyes are of good use to us, huh?

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Color, Galaxy Note 8, News, Rumors, Samsung
, , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.