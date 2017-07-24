What is it with blue? New blue color clued for Galaxy Note 8

We don’t really look at the backs of our phones, but sometimes, — when we’re just listening to music with our Bluetooth headsets with our phones on the desk for easy access — we just take it in for a second and enjoy how the light hits the darn thing. The HTC U11 may be the most poignant example of recent, but we can’t discount the Galaxy S8 at all. Orchid Grey is an especially smart-looking color.

Well, it sounds like the color will make a return on the Galaxy Note 8 coming our way August 23, along with one other. And there’s this new one, too. WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt relays this idea.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 coming in Black, Orchid Grey and a new Deep Blue. At least. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 22, 2017

Not Blue Coral as in the S7 and such? Deep Blue? Like the sea? We don’t have pictures, so we can’t make the call, but some other Twitter users sure would like to.

i’d rather have the current blue. but even better would be a Dark Teal — \⎝⧹another artist⧸⎠/ (@thechimchar) July 24, 2017

Yes! Pebble blue was my choice for note 3 and sapphire for note5! — BAHSpotting (@BAHSpotting) July 24, 2017

Guess we’ll have to wait until our eyes are of good use to us, huh?