Ancient, controversial LG G4 begins receiving Android 7.0 Nougat in Korea
With Android O right around the corner, time is running out for many mobile device manufacturers still keen to update a few archaic flagships to Nougat for the handful of steadfast owners not interested in a hardware switch just yet.
More concerned with helping various US carriers bring newer but humbler phones (semi) up to date lately, LG never forgot about its V10 and G4 promises either. The latter, commercially released way back in the spring of 2015, was supposed to make the 7.0 jump sometime in Q3, i.e. between this month and September.
Already, the (manual) rollout has started in Korea, where users of the LG G4 on all three major networks can install the goodie pack via the Bridge app on their Windows PCs or Macs. A local automatic, over-the-air dispatch should follow shortly, while the eventual expansion to European markets and finally the US may unfortunately take quite some time.
It remains to be seen how interested North American operators are in reminding everyone a handset gravely plagued by bootloop issues is still in circulation. Anyone willing to take that risk can find an “international” LG G4 variant for as little as $180 on Amazon, brand-new, sporting a sharp 5.5-inch Quad HD display, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD support, removable 3000 mAh battery and, soon enough, Android 7.0 Nougat. Incredible bargain… if it actually works.