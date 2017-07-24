In this iPhone 8 CAD leak, the display is on

It wasn’t too long ago when we got a good look at some pixels that resembled something like an iPhone 8 cast we saw. The phone looked like a phone. Now, it looks more like a phone that is on as more renders have come out of Forbes in cooperation with accessories outfit Nodus.

Other than OLED glory in full display, there are a few views we have now that we did not before. The headphone jack stays out of business, the Lightning port stays in business, the cameras at the back — the two of them — are stuck in a vertical stack and an unusually large power button at the side remains large to serve as a backup if on-screen Touch ID doesn’t work. Perhaps a capacitive sensor will be placed on there.

There are more details that have been passed on by Forbes contributor Gordon Kelly. Most of those points echo the rumor chamber that’s developed over many months: a 5.8-inch OLED display stars as the centerpiece with 4mm bezels surrounding three sides of it and an equipment bay at top that should cut things down a tad further.

iOS 11 could go through a paradigm shift with the new dimensions as notifications could be brought up from the bottom and not the top. This “Function Area” would keep time, battery level, wireless signal information flush against the bay, next to the selfie camera and 3D facial scanner.

There’s some inflation in battery life thanks to a new two-piece, L-shaped cell package. There’s also a clear inflation in pricing as the iPhone 8, estimated by other analysts to start around $1,000 to $1,100, could begin at $1,100 to $1,200.