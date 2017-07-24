Android

Google Pixel 2 Snapdragon 836, Apple’s Siri + The Rock & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent commercial involving Siri and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Apple’s Siri. Then we talk about YouTube TV and how it has just expanded to other markets. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active follows as we get to see the first credible leaks of the phone. Apple follows as we hear that it might reduce its need for Samsung parts in the near future. We end today’s show talking about the Google Pixel 2 and how it might bring the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor.

All this and more after the break

Stories:
The Rock teams up with Siri to ‘dominate the day’ in epic new commercial (Full video)
10 more markets added onto YouTube TV’s map
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active prematurely leaks in full, 4000 mAh battery apparently in tow
Apple wants to reduce reliance on Samsung supply, could even develop its own iPhone OLED screens
Google Pixel 2 tipped as first high-end smartphone powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC this fall

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Android, Google, Google Pixel 2, Pocketnow Daily, Video
, , , ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!