What comes after Qualcomm’s beastly Snapdragon 835 processor currently powering a wide range of flagship Android phones, including Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Xiaomi Mi 6, HTC U11 and OnePlus 5?

Unfortunately, history isn’t a very reliable indicator, as the ultra-high-end SD835 “platform” followed a minor 820 upgrade dubbed 821, and before that, we got the intermediate 808 and glitchy 810 stepping into the shoes of the 805.

Bottom line, a Snapdragon 845, 840 or even 836 could be next out of the San Diego semiconductor giant’s pipeline. The more important question is what mobile device will pack this unidentified SD835 sequel first?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 feels like a strong candidate if we choose to trust a release timeline by the end of the year, but so is Google’s Pixel 2/XL 2 duo. And in fact there’s a rumor going around now that the “Taimen” and “Walleye” could offer roughly 10 percent more raw speed than the above mentioned 835-sporting Android high-enders.

Big G would beat the “usual suspects such as Xiaomi and many others” to the Snapdragon 836 punch, while the Galaxy Note 8, which is still undoubtedly the most highly anticipated new phone of the fall, should stick to the S8’s “guns.” No way to confirm any of that at the moment, but we’ll definitely keep an ear to the ground for more Pixel 2 gossip.