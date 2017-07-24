Secondhand mobile electronics markets are bountiful. Sure, secondhand might not feel as nice, but you’ve got the guarantee that your purchase price — discounted beyond depreciation, you would hope — is protected.

Gazelle is one of those marketplaces competing in this sector and it’s decided that it needed to amp things up with a flash “Christmas in July” sale on every item this week. Refurbished MacBooks gain up to an extra 10 percent discount while Samsung’s Galaxy phones may take it up to 15 percent. The biggest discounts, of course, are reserved for the iPhones and iPads with savings potentials of up to 25 percent and 30 percent each.

As a reference point, think about how that might be applied to a $318 Galaxy Note 5 on AT&T or a $1,199 MacBook Pro Retina 13.3″ from early 2015. One thing we were sorely missing while we took a spin on Gazelle.com, though, was the lack of a search bar, so you’ll have to make do with the sorting categories as you can — but think of the savings, Machiavelli!

The promotional period runs from tomorrow, July 25, and runs through July 28. It’s a nice ramp-up to the back-to-school shopping season and lets you focus on the really important things. Like $150 textbooks.