Hollywood movies on the silver screen don’t get produced overnight; they are the culmination of countless hours spent toiling away toward a vision. And it all starts with a captivating script, which was likely written using Final Draft 10.

Utilized by 95% of screenwriters and the top studios in the world, Final Draft 10 is the industry standard for those who want to write the next Oscar winning film. The newest version of Final Draft is loaded with functions such as Story Map to help outline scenes and the 100+ templates to aid your creative writing process. Don’t worry about losing your writing again because the automatic file backup will have you covered.

Whether you are a long-time writer or someone trying to break into the industry, Final Draft 10 is full of necessary capabilities for a serious screenwriter. Now 40% off, Final Draft 10 is yours for just $149.99. You can also take an additional 15% off with coupon code, FINALDRAFT15.