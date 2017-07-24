Android’s State of Emergency | #PNWeekly 262

Finally, a problem that isn’t OnePlus’s fault. Worse yet, it’s an issue in Android that has many manufacturers on high alert and may leave some people in the ditch at the worst possible moment. We tackle HTC and Touchpal, Bixby and Siri plus Star Wars and augmented reality on this week’s show. Hey, we even go through our listener mailbag — at long last!

Our own Jaime Rivera joins us for a two-hour show, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 2:05pm Eastern on July 20th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 262

RSS Feed

iTunes Link

XBox Music Link

Direct Download

Recording Date

July 20, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

Jaime Rivera

Sponsor

Support for this show comes from Shutterstock, home to over 125 million royalty-free images.

Whether you need a couple of images for a project or have a more regular need, the visuals you select really do matter. That’s why Shutterstock’s curators review every piece of content that can help you tell any story. And with an average of 150,000 pieces of media coming in daily, you don’t want to miss out on taking advantage of what may be a crucial element to marketing yourself or your business.

They’re offering a 20 percent discount to listeners of this show — all you have to do is hit this link! Shutterstock: Great stories start here.

News Log

7:57 | Android suffers emergency calling dead ends

On New York’s MTA, ‘A’ Train derails in Harlem

19:31 | TouchPal keyboard shows ads on HTC phones

27:47 | HMD Global’s CEO resigns after slow Nokia smartphone roll-out

40:03 | Microsoft, what are you doing with Windows Mobile?

56:52 | Bixby speaks English… finally

1:03:45 | Xiaomi’s screens, LG and Samsung’s fight

1:07:20 | iPhone SE, SE.

1:09:02 | Alexa, Google Assistant, Cortana are rising stars

1:17:46 | “Howdy, Lord Vader! We’re Lenovo!”

1:25:06 | Galaxy Note 8… dbrand… you know…

Listener Mail (FINALLY!)

(1:26:10)

Chis Reginaldo suggests an alternate reality with Nokia on Symbian.

suggests an alternate reality with Nokia on Symbian. Ben Chung proposes a dual-camera dilemma… with clip-on lenses.

proposes a dual-camera dilemma… with clip-on lenses. Trevor Reis gives OnePlus a run for its money (and ours).

