10 more markets added onto YouTube TV’s map

Google’s cable replacement effort, YouTube TV, has gained massive ground. Sure, the service has picked up a few more channels, bringing its total haul to 47 while offering YouTube Red Originals content for free in its lineup. As to subscription numbers at this early stage, well, we just don’t know. But we do know that there is a lot more literal ground covered at this point.

Originally, YouTube TV launched in five of the top six broadcast markets in the United States — New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco. Now, that odd fifth-stringer out has been picked up along with nine other metro areas. Here’s the list as ranked through Nielsen estimates:

5. Dallas-Fort Worth

7. Washington DC

8. Houston

10. Atlanta

12. Phoenix

13. Detroit

15. Minneapolis-Saint Paul

16. Miami-Fort Lauderdale

18. Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne

22. Charlotte

That list leaves Boston as the only market within the top 10 out of contention for the package, but does take YouTube TV to about 39.2 million households — or 36.3 percent of almost 115 million households — nationwide based on traditional market area measurements.

After a free month’s trial, users pay $35 per month for up to six accounts of simultaneous streaming and recording with unlimited cloud-based DVR storage and 9 months’ allowance to stream stored programs. You can take a look at the full channel lineup plus terms and conditions at the source link below.