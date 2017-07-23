WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson knows how to do the Hollywood Hustle — every actor stuck in SoCal knows it’s a constant struggle. That’s why you’re seeing him on HBO’s “Ballers” and Columbia’s “Jumanji” late this year. But did you know that Johnson is also leading a cast on a film that features Apple’s AI assistant Siri?

You have to wonder if Apple made The Rock drive up the coast to Cupertino.

Before you get too excited about the premiere of “The Rock X Siri,” hold your horses. Dwayne Johnson, supposedly using the iPhone 7 Plus he’s holding in his posterized right hand to tweet his promotions out, clarified what to expect tomorrow.

Haha it’s a crazy fun commercial we’ll drop tomorrow. Dominate your day brother 👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2017

Whether this is a 30-second blip, 3-minute clip, 10-minute trip or 90-minute feature flip, you can be sure to find it on Apple’s YouTube dashboard tomorrow. And whether we get a cameo that attempts to make the HomePod actually look good, a fresh, motorized tour of Apple’s blue-lit “Spaceship” campus or the holographic ghost of Steve Jobs, we are beyond product placement from the outset — this is going to either define and energize every thread of our being for the rest of 2017 or become the visceral shame of our generation.

At least, it looks like those stakes are being placed with the pure existence of this teaser.