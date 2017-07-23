Moto E4 can be free on Sprint if you get a second phone

The Moto E series originally started out as the scrappiest from Motorola — really just multi-colored splash-resistance potatoes powered by Snapdragon 200-series chips. Not the case anymore as we come upon the fourth generation.

It’s gotten early play time on MetroPCS, but it still isn’t on sale. In the meantime, Sprint and its prepaid subsidiary Boost Mobile have actually started selling the Moto E4 to customers. The specs haven’t changed much in transit, barring the tiny upgrade from a Snapdragon 425 to a Snapdragon 427. It has a 5-inch 720p display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage expandable by up to 128GB through microSD, an 8-megapixel camera at back, a 5-megapixel sensor on the opposite side, Android 7.1 and a 2,800mAh battery.

On Boost, the phone is getting an introductory $20 discount down to $79.99 while Sprint customers will pay $145 in total if they want to own the phone outright. Through a Sprint Flex lease, customers will pay $6.05 per month for 18 months and then can pay the remainder upfront or for another six months. That same lease plan also lets them upgrade at month 12 and month 18 or continue to make payments in perpetuity.

Sprint is making up to ten Moto E4 leases free if you buy at least two phones from the carrier with at least one of them being an E4.