Is a LeEco Le Pro 3 worth $238 at this point?

LeEco may still be operating in the US, if only clinging by the tips of its teeth. Its ambitions have been drawn down by financial recklessness and investor ruckus. And yet, it is still selling its smartphones like any other Sunday.

Well, smartphone. As in one. The Le S3 remains the only Android phone on sale at $199, a $51 drop from where it debuted back in October. LeEco is not selling its Le Pro 3 directly anymore. The $350 phone was a pretty okay value as it was with it being a Snapdragon 821 phone, but it could be much better now.

Well, Amazon’s got a deal that has Best Buy outdone by $12. Literally. The phone’s available now for $238. It has no guarantee of software updates at this point — our assessment purely based on LeEco’s downsizing — so keep that in mind. We shudder to even think about this device as a high-end” burner phone.

