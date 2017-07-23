iPhone 7 Plus After The Buzz: It’s time for a change..

Most new device launches go the same way: usually the press gets review units before they’re widely available, and we get to use them for a few days -or a week if we’re lucky- as we work on our review. Then press day arrives. The embargo on media coverage lifts, and everyone posts their reviews and videos at the same time. It’s a huge frenzy, commenters go nuts, and it’s a giant explosion of frantic opinion-sharing activity. For about … a day. And then it all goes away. Sure, there’s followup coverage as people find bugs and hidden features, but after that initial blast, not many people revisit the device to see how it feels a few months later, because everyone’s already focused on the next big deal coming down the pipe.

So let’s do something about that. Let’s see how we feel about devices when they’re not shiny and new anymore. This is After The Buzz.

—

It’s about that time for us to re-visit one of the most popular smartphones in the world. The iPhone 7 Plus marked the first time I ever chose the larger iPhone. Previous Plus variants were just blown up iPhones, where as this one was the only way you could get extra features like a dual camera, a larger battery, and more RAM. In theory this was the best iPhone you could buy, but after nearly 9 months using one I’ve learned that even more features can be deceiving.

