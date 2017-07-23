1.45-inch ASUS ZenWatch 2 wraps it up with Android Wear 2.0
And then there were two.
The Moto 360 Sport and LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE are the two eligible smartwatches left that have yet to receive Android Wear 2.0. The 1.45-inch ASUS ZenWatch 2 joins its 1.63-inch counterpart in getting the new software version.
The Taiwanese OEM has kept to its second timeline in rolling out the update to its Android Wear devices after whiffing hard on an “early Q2” deadline. The ASUS ZenWatch 3‘s update came earlier this month, followed by the larger of the ZenWatch 2 models.
Roll-outs usually take up to two weeks to complete, but according to the Android Wear Help Forum’s tracking list of updated devices, those two weeks have already started.
