Toronto Police cut from 911 system due to technical difficulties

There are bugs that make people call 911 over and over again. There are other bugs that prevent people from calling 911 in the first place. And then there are bugs that affect the dispatch. This is one of those bugs.

Toronto Police are still off of the local 911 system as of this post. The problem began shortly before 2pm local time yesterday. The city’s paramedic and fire services are taking all emergency calls, though TPS’s Twitter account warns that wait times could be longer.

For a time, non-emergency calls had to be redirected to division-specific lines. Those calls can now be routed through (416) 808-2222. The department is also promoting its online incident reporting form.

Overall, though, this issue caps off a week of challenging telecommunications hurdles for emergency services to and fro.

MobileSyrup reports that the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has proposed a new 911 infrastructure that would allow callers to stream photos or videos to dispatchers.

