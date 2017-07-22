Android

Moto Z2 Force said to get full carriage from major US networks

Three days until Motorola lets loose on a Big Apple crush of press on whatever it wants to tell us about. Perhaps that’d be the Moto Z2 Force — and if you’re in the US, you’ll have spec sheet envy if you want to ply through this piece from Evan Blass.

Well, here’s another one for you. @evleaks mentions that all four carriers in the US will offer this top-end Moto Z2 Force.

While the original Moto Z entries and the Moto Z2 Play were hitched only to Verizon, it was Blass that first hinted at the Moto Z2 Force’s spread out from Big Red. Not away, just out from.

If true, we should assume that AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon will have this phone.

