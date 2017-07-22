Four-year-old Xiaomi Mi 2 in China getting MIUI 9
When it comes to the support berth of iOS and Android, you could say that Apple has Google (and nearly all of its partner OEMs) drunk under the table. Simply put, it will have a 2013 iPhone supporting a 2017 operating system by the fall.
But we should point out that “nearly all” Android manufacturers is not “all” manufacturers. China’s Xiaomi, for example, has also publicly announced that its own roster from the 2012 model year will take on the latest version of its custom Android interface, MIUI 9. This includes the Xiaomi Mi 2 that will turn 5 years old in November — remember when the Snapdragon S-series was still around?
While there are certain things a manufacturer can’t support with many different Android versions across 37 phones, Xiaomi can always update aesthetics and improve its server-side services to feed to everyone in its population.
Here’s the full list of phones supporting MIUI 9 soon.
- Mi 2
- Mi 2S
- Mi 3
- Mi 4
- Mi 4c
- Mi 4S
- Mi 5
- Mi 5s
- Mi 5s Plus
- Mi 6
- Mi MIX
- Mi Max
- Mi Max 2
- Mi Note
- Mi Note Pro
- Mi Note 2
- Mi Pad
- Mi Pad 2
- Redmi 1
- Redmi 1S
- Redmi 2
- Redmi 2 Prime
- Redmi 2A
- Redmi 3
- Redmi 3S
- Redmi 3S Prime
- Redmi 4
- Redmi 4A
- Redmi 4 Prime
- Redmi 4X
- Redmi Note
- Redmi Note 2
- Redmi Note 3
- Redmi Note 4
- Redmi Note 4X
- Redmi Pro
These devices are eligible for a beta ROM, though the group will be split into two waves. But all of them will get a final MIUI 9 image onto their loads at some point relatively soon.