Travel Essentials Summer 2017: indispensable tech to pack along (video)

It’s summer, meaning it’s the time of the year when people prepare for their summer vacations; or just a city break. Let it be for relaxation, or one last business trip before vacation, we’ve got a list of travel essentials we think you should pack along in order to make your journey as pleasant as possible.

Your list might contain different gadgets than ours, depending on your destination and the way you get there. Heck, even members of the Pocketnow team have different opinions when it comes to “tech to pack along”, so feel free to share your preferred travel essentials in the comments below.

Travel Essentials Summer 2017 Going on vacation? Or just a business trip? Here's a list of essential tech to pack along! Posted by pocketnow.com on Thursday, July 20, 2017

In my particular case, my list contains: