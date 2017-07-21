Android

T-Mobile LG V10 hits the promised land of Android Nougat

If it weren’t for angry customers demanding better treatment from their smartphone manufacturers, we wouldn’t think that this would be happening today. Well, the LG V10, a phone that wasn’t supposed to get Android 7.0 Nougat — despite the fact that it would have been within a typical two-year software support window for major updates — is now getting it.

That includes units bought through T-Mobile as the software package was made available just this week. Software version H90130b comes only nine long months from the late October security patch on Android 6.0.1.

You’ll need Wi-Fi, half a charge or more and 1.37GB of room to install. T-Mobile LG V10 owners should see the OTA update within the next few days. If not, manually pull it down in the settings by going through: About phone > Update Center > System updates > Check for update.

AT&T and Verizon V10 users, pack your patience. You might need it through to your next upgrade.

