T-Mobile lets you trade an OG iPhone 6 or 6s for flat $300 off iPhone 7 or 7 Plus

Apple is never going to directly compete against Samsung when it comes to first-party deals and discounts on phones and tablets, but hey, that’s what third-party retailers and carriers are for.

Unlike at Best Buy, where you’re encouraged to embrace the iPhone 6s a couple of years late, shopping in T-Mobile physical stores for a limited time can actually rid you of the old and help you adopt the new on the cheap.

Of course, with the iPhone 8 right around the corner, this almost feels like a clearance promotion. Then again, at $350 and up, the iPhone 7 is a genuine bargain, regardless of age, its somewhat outdated design and mediocre specs… by 2017 high-end standards.

T-Mo’s latest in-store-only special offer is quite simple and straightforward, as the “Un-carrier” guarantees a whopping $300 trade-in value for iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s and 6s Plus models as long as you apply the savings to iPhone 7 or 7 Plus purchases on Equipment Installment Plans.

The lone catch is you may get slightly less store credit initially, with the remainder of the $300 gift requiring online registration and coming in the form of a prepaid MasterCard. But the bottom line is you’ll pay just $350 total for a 32GB iPhone 7 with an “eligible” trade-in or $450 for a 256GB SKU after an instant $100 rebate and this aforementioned new $300 markdown.

Meanwhile, those looking to upgrade to an iPhone 7 Plus from a previous-generation iOS handset will spend $470 and $570 all in all on 32 and 256 gig configurations respectively. Not too shabby.

Source
T-Mobile Newsroom
