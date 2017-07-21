The magenta gravy train that is T-Mobile continues its bullet-speed long-haul on the tracks with the net addition of 1.3 million customers in its second fiscal quarter. But the bigger piece of news here is about what investors say they usually fear the most — but, ironically, are welcoming it this time around — is uncertainty.

Total revenues ran up to $10.2 billion this quarter, a 10 percent annual improvement. Out of $2 billion in operating income, the Un-carrier extracted net income of $581 million — both figures approximately double their year-ago figures.

The company has stopped counting 4.4 million wholesale customers under the government’s Lifeline program, bringing its total subscriber base down to 69.56 million. That said, it has snagged up 817,000 postpaid customers and another 94,000 in prepaid. Add other wholesale additions of 422,000 and that’s where we get to T-Mobile’s 1.3 million figure.

Average user revenue figures for phones has stayed steady in the past several quarters around the high-$40 range while service revenue has dropped to the lowest since fiscal 2015 (the earliest period when separate phone and service ARPU figures were available) to $60.40. Still, the company has been able to maintain monthly bills at just below a $110 average.

The outlook, though, is what’s interesting — while T-Mobile adjusted its annual postpaid subscriber additions and its EBITDA slightly upwards, it was not able to predict net income.

T-Mobile is not able to forecast net income on a forward looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect GAAP net income including, but not limited to, income tax expense, stock based compensation expense and interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA should

not be used to predict net income as the difference between the two measures is variable.

T-Mobile is seen as a prime merger partner with Sprint, though Magenta’s parent company Deutsche Telekom would likely take control of the company. Other players such as Comcast, Dish Networks and other adjacent telecom groups may be interested in an acquisition, though T-Mobile US CEO John Legere sees a great opportunity for a pure cellular move. Whatever the case, there will have to be money or shares changing hands for that process to go through, thus, we have this withdrawal.