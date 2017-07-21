Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Unpacked, Razer gaming phone & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the some of the Black Friday in July deals that you can find in Best Buy. Then we focus on Facebook and how the company wants to try to build a smartphone yet again. LG and Apple follow as we hear that the iPhone 9 will bring an interesting approach to a battery. Then we talk about Razer and its plans to build the ultimate gaming phone. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the company’s unpacked event.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Huawei Watch 2, previous-gen iPhones and iPads lead Best Buy’s list of Black Friday in July deals
Exciting patent hints at modular Facebook smartphone or smart speaker of Project Ara inspiration
LG Chem could be hired to exclusively supply L-shaped batteries for next year’s iPhone 9
Rookie Razer smartphone effort reportedly inches closer with heavy focus on ‘hardcore’ gamers
August 23 will be the date for the Galaxy Note 8 Unpacked event +

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Android, Galaxy Note 8, iOS, Pocketnow Daily, Samsung, Video
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!