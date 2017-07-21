Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the some of the Black Friday in July deals that you can find in Best Buy. Then we focus on Facebook and how the company wants to try to build a smartphone yet again. LG and Apple follow as we hear that the iPhone 9 will bring an interesting approach to a battery. Then we talk about Razer and its plans to build the ultimate gaming phone. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the company’s unpacked event.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Huawei Watch 2, previous-gen iPhones and iPads lead Best Buy’s list of Black Friday in July deals

– Exciting patent hints at modular Facebook smartphone or smart speaker of Project Ara inspiration

– LG Chem could be hired to exclusively supply L-shaped batteries for next year’s iPhone 9

– Rookie Razer smartphone effort reportedly inches closer with heavy focus on ‘hardcore’ gamers

– August 23 will be the date for the Galaxy Note 8 Unpacked event +