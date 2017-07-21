Phones

Rookie Razer smartphone effort reportedly inches closer with heavy focus on ‘hardcore’ gamers

Never one to play it safe and focus on a single product or product family, Singaporean-founded, US-based Razer dabbled in low-cost wearable devices over the past few years, also making a series of corporate acquisitions loosely related to the mobile industry.

While it’s still unclear how (or if) the gaming-first company intends to capitalize on software assets purchased from Android microconsole manufacturers Ouya back in 2015, the more recent Nextbit annexation always seemed to point in the direction of a Razer-branded smartphone release.

And now there are these very credible inside sources confirming our assumptions, claiming the IPO-seeking 2005-born tech outfit is indeed “developing a mobile device tailored for its consumer base of hardcore gamers.”

Unfortunately, it sounds like this mysterious “hardcore” gaming smartphone may need significantly more time and even third-party funding to see the light of day, though the latter shouldn’t be a problem, given Razer’s prospective public market valuation at between $3 billion and $5 billion in Hong Kong soon.

That’s probably a realistic target, considering reported sales of $1 billion worth of Razer product around the world in the past 36 months alone, with ultra-high-end laptops and PC peripherals in particular proving wildly successful in a market segment brimming with consistent growth potential.

Still, it remains to be seen exactly how the company aims to cater to mobile “hardcore gamers” in a sea of effectively gaming-friendly flagship phones. There’s really little a device like the Samsung Galaxy S8, HTC U11 or LG G6 can’t do, even in heavy gaming scenarios.

Source
Bloomberg
