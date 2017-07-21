While we still have no idea what brought on Arto Nummela’s abrupt departure from HMD Global’s CEO position and how this might impact Nokia’s smartphone release schedule going forward, a steady recent stream of credible rumors and leaks sure seems to suggest the two companies’ first joint flagship model is right around the corner.

We’ve already seen the Nokia 8, formerly known as Nokia 9, rendered in blue and silver coats of paint, with a bunch of fresh hands-on pics today shining a spotlight on a third, much glitzier color version.

Namely, a presumed gold-copper combo that looks like nothing we’ve seen other industry veterans throw in the Android high-end ring of late. Shiny and glamorous, this is radically different from the copper attire of the Nokia 6 and 5, as well as the copper white Nokia 3.

It’s safe to presume some people will love this rather unique hue, while others may feel it’s a bit much, not to mention it doesn’t exactly go with the phone’s substantial black screen bezels.

But obviously, there’s no way to be certain this is a legit Nokia 8 pre-release prototype, with the shape and size of that front-mounted fingerprint reader/home button seemingly tweaked from ev-leaked renders. Oh, and also, where’s the Zeiss rear camera branding?

It’s never a good idea to trust even the most elaborate, plausible such reveals, as fakes and photo manipulation often run rampant in the rumor mill. Case in point, that “accidental” official product listing on Nokia’s Chinese website the other day, which we now have reason to believe never existed. Bottom line, you should doubt everything, but also don’t let anything stop you from dreaming of snazzy shades, great specs and sensible pricing.