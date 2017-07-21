Deal: Capture stunning footage with this lightweight drone — just $99

Being called a pilot was once only reserved for the highly trained. Now, you can join the elite force of pilots easily and affordably with the Fader Stealth Drone.

Don’t worry if you’ve never manned an aircraft before because this drone is designed to make staying airborne a piece of cake. With a HD camera to get expansive aerial shots and a 6-axis flight control system, the Fader quadcopter will allow you capture stunning footage from high above. And if you’re more of a night owl, the LED lights will illuminate the flight trajectory.

For a limited time, the Fader Stealth Drone will be 23% off and yours for just $99.

