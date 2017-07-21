The actual Black Friday shopping bonanza at the end of November has started to lose its impact and once unchallengeable allure with all these similar sales events taking place many months in advance, but on the bright side, you can now basically save money on top-shelf mobile gear all year long.

Less than a couple of weeks after Amazon’s seductive, far-ranging Prime Day celebration, Best Buy is bound to catch the eye of bargain hunters nationwide today and tomorrow only with a promotion fittingly dubbed “Black Friday in July.”

In addition to heavily discounted Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ units in a range of colors and carrier-specific derivations, there are also a number of iPhones, iPads, Samsung tablets, mobile accessories, Huawei handsets and wearables from various OEMs on special sale until Saturday, 11:59 pm Central Time.

One of the most compelling deals is likely a $220 Huawei Watch 2 offering $80 savings, though iFans will be a lot happier to see the Verizon-locked iPhone 6s 32GB marked down by a hefty $238. That’s obviously with monthly installment plans, requiring you to pay just $12.99 every 30 days for a couple of years, which amounts to a greatly affordable $312 total.

Meanwhile, 9.7-inch iPad Pros come with $200 discounts, 12.9-inch models are available at $150 off list prices, and the OG iPad mini 4 is $275 instead of $400 in a Wi-Fi-only 128GB configuration. Nothing for iPhone 7 and iPad Pro 10.5 buyers on tight budgets, unfortunately.