On paper, a BOGO deal for sizzling hot devices like the Galaxy S8 and S8+ just a few months after they began selling is pretty special. But let’s be honest, who really needs two phones of the same kind?

What most potential buyers are bound to appreciate more is being able to save a decent amount of money on a single Galaxy S8. No catches, no strings attached, no convoluted fine print to take into consideration. Or at least minimal strings attached.

For instance, the latest Samsung.com and Best Buy promos, meant to properly celebrate the US launch of snazzy Coral Blue flavors, are actually and truly compelling both at first glance and when you look deeper and closer at the full terms and conditions.

On the manufacturer’s local e-store, everyone gets $150 off list, and “qualified” traders can economize an additional 150 bucks. That’s if you’re seeking to discard an iPhone 5 and “above”, iPhone SE, Galaxy S5 and above, Note 5, LG G4 and above, Google Pixel or Pixel XL in “good condition.”

Once your trade-in is approved, you can apply the $300 discount toward an unlocked or carrier-specific Galaxy S8 or S8+ variant.

Meanwhile, Best Buy sells the U models for $575 and $675 respectively for a limited time, which represents a flat $150 markdown. But you can save a whole lot more choosing a network-locked configuration. Up to a whopping $400, to be exact. Only new Sprint subscribers score the maximum discount, with existing ones looking at $300 off, just like Verizon customers. AT&T is the least generous operator, shaving $200 off with monthly payment plans.

At the end of the day, you can cough up as little as $14.99 a month for two years on a Sprint Galaxy S8, totaling a measly $360.