Cricket Wireless is shuffling some prices around for most of its phones in its phone portfolio, but has saved the biggest attention-grabber for one of its recent Alcatel pick-ups. In doing so, it has given an in for couples that may want to port their cell accounts at the same time to AT&T’s prepaid network.

Let’s talk about the unlimited data lines first because we want to sort something out right away: Cricket limits speed to 8Mbps on LTE and 4Mbps on HSPA (“4G”) and even those speeds get throttled down if you use more than 22GB in a month and are in a high-traffic area. You also get a limiter toggle for 480p video streaming that you’ll have to turn off if you want it off.

That said, if you bring in a single line on Cricket, you’ll pay $60 a month for that service. Activating two lines incurs a $10 discount, bringing the monthly rate to $110. But new and existing customers can now take advantage of an extra discount to drive that price down to $80 per month. Not bad at all.

The Alcatel Pulsemix, introduced to us as the A5 LED with a glowing LED back cover that can be snapped off and replaced with another Snapbak accessory — of which you can get two for the price of one for a limited time. The otherwise budget-level device, usually priced at $79.99, is now $29.99 upon switching.

One of LG’s newer mid-rangers, the X charge, is also bringing its 4,500mAh power heft to Cricket from today. The usual price is $129.99, but switchers get $30 off that price.