Cricket Wireless pushes BOGO discount on two unlimited data lines
Cricket Wireless is shuffling some prices around for most of its phones in its phone portfolio, but has saved the biggest attention-grabber for one of its recent Alcatel pick-ups. In doing so, it has given an in for couples that may want to port their cell accounts at the same time to AT&T’s prepaid network.
Let’s talk about the unlimited data lines first because we want to sort something out right away: Cricket limits speed to 8Mbps on LTE and 4Mbps on HSPA (“4G”) and even those speeds get throttled down if you use more than 22GB in a month and are in a high-traffic area. You also get a limiter toggle for 480p video streaming that you’ll have to turn off if you want it off.
That said, if you bring in a single line on Cricket, you’ll pay $60 a month for that service. Activating two lines incurs a $10 discount, bringing the monthly rate to $110. But new and existing customers can now take advantage of an extra discount to drive that price down to $80 per month. Not bad at all.
The Alcatel Pulsemix, introduced to us as the A5 LED with a glowing LED back cover that can be snapped off and replaced with another Snapbak accessory — of which you can get two for the price of one for a limited time. The otherwise budget-level device, usually priced at $79.99, is now $29.99 upon switching.
One of LG’s newer mid-rangers, the X charge, is also bringing its 4,500mAh power heft to Cricket from today. The usual price is $129.99, but switchers get $30 off that price.