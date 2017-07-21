Android

China expected to have 1 billion 4G cellphone users by December

Contents
Advertisement

As of the end of June, China has as many cellular subscriptions as it does have people right now — approximately 1.37 billion. Of those, 65 percent or 884.5 million are on LTE connections.

GSMA Intelligence through the association’s Mobile World Live outlet that China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom brought in a combined 20.6 million 4G subscribers this month and have together brought in 123.2 million year-to-date.

  • China Mobile brought in 10.4 million connections and now has 594 million
  • China Unicom brought in 5.4 million and now has about 139 million
  • China Telecom brought in nearly 4.8 million and now has 152 million

It is expected that the country will see 1 billion LTE subscribers in late December.

Globally, there are 2.19 billion subscriptions logged for 4G service. It may grow to 2.45 billion by 2018.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Mobile World Live
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones
Tags
4G, business, China, LTE, News, subscription
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.