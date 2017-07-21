As of the end of June, China has as many cellular subscriptions as it does have people right now — approximately 1.37 billion. Of those, 65 percent or 884.5 million are on LTE connections.

GSMA Intelligence through the association’s Mobile World Live outlet that China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom brought in a combined 20.6 million 4G subscribers this month and have together brought in 123.2 million year-to-date.

China Mobile brought in 10.4 million connections and now has 594 million

China Unicom brought in 5.4 million and now has about 139 million

China Telecom brought in nearly 4.8 million and now has 152 million

It is expected that the country will see 1 billion LTE subscribers in late December.

Globally, there are 2.19 billion subscriptions logged for 4G service. It may grow to 2.45 billion by 2018.