The most worrying figure for the Moto Z2 Force: 2,730mAh

When Lenovo acquired Motorola from Google and attempted to get its bearings on the US market, we heard that the country prefers premium materials. In other words, shiny, thin, metal phones.

How thin? Evan Blass of VentureBeat reports from marketing materials that the Moto Z2 Force, the flagship model due out July 25, will feature a relatively poor spec sheet in the US when compared with other regions. Stateside, each device will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Every other region will get 6GB of RAM while China will get an option for 128GB of storage.

The equalizing factors here are Android 7.1.1 (with Android O shortly), the Snapdragon 835 chipset from Qualcomm, splash-proofing (but not full-on liquid resistance), two 12-megapixel cameras at back, a 5-megpaixel unit at front, microSD support up to 2TB and a paltry, non-removable 2,730mAh power pack — down from the Moto Z Force‘s 3,500mAh battery.

The Moto Z2 Play‘s battery also took a dive from its original from 3,510mAh to 3,000mAh. The Z2 Play took a 1mm shave off its thickness while the Z2 Force is being said to do the same.

T-Mobile in the US will have an exclusive Lunar Grey finish while everyone else will settle for Super Black and Fine Gold. Expect another push of Moto Mods at sales time.