Samsung Galaxy Note 8 event and renders, Apple patents & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about some of the recent deals you can find for the Honor 6X at B&H. Then we talk about Intel and how the company is leaving the wearable market in favor of AR. Lenovo follows as we get a teaser of its AR plans, in addition to its new virtual assistant called CAVA. Then we talk about Apple and some of its new patents for products to complement the HomePod. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the renders, event invites, etc.

Stories:
For the first time in months, here’s a decent Honor 6X deal from B&H
Intel ‘eliminates’ division responsible for wearable devices, switching focus to AR
Lenovo’s bold new AI-powered concepts include a virtual assistant, SmartVest and AR headset
Dreamy new Apple patents imagine personalized 911 fingerprint calling, smart Siri dock with wireless charging
This might be it: clear, credible Galaxy Note 8 renders showcase every nook and cranny

